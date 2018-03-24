Mamelodi Sundowns are reportedly leading the race for Kaizer Chiefs target Sinethemba Jantjie's services.

Reports: Mamelodi Sundowns leapfrog Kaizer Chiefs in race to sign Free State Stars attacker Jantjie

The attacking midfielder is one of the reasons why Free State Stars are still in the race for this season's Premier Soccer League (PSL) title.

Jantjie has featured in all of Ea Lla Koto's 24 league games this season having hit the back of the three times in the process.

Four clubs are said to be tracking the 29-year-old's progress at the Bethlehem-based outfit and they are waiting for the season to end, before contacting Ea Lla Koto regarding the player's availability.

According to a source, who spoke to The Citizens, Sundowns are the favourites to sign the former Mbombela United winger.

The Brazilians have reportedly made an enticing offer for the player ahead of the winter transfer window which is expected to open in July, 2018.

“Sundowns and Stars have a good relationship and have made a cash offer that Rantsi Mokoena could not resist," the source said.

Sundowns goalkeeper Thela Ngobeni is currently on loan at Stars, who sold Lucky Mohomi to the Brazilians in 2016.

"And there could be some players going the other way which makes the deal even more possible,” the source concluded.

Jantjie was heavily linked with Chiefs during the January 2018 transfer window, but Stars managed to retain the skillful attacker's sevices.

Chiefs head coach Steve Komphela could not deny or confirm the club's interest in Jantjie when speaking to the media.

Amakhosi's Soweto rivals, Orlando Pirates have also been linked with the player, who joined Ea Lla Koto from Mbombela two years ago, in the past.

The Buccaneers reportedly made an offer for the speedy attacker, but Stars insisted on cash and not player exchanges.

Jantjie still has another one year left in his contract with Ea Lla Koto.