Yannick Bolasie is buzzing to be back on national team assignment with DR Congo for the first time since 2016.

Everton's Yannick Bolasie delighted with DR Congo return

The 28-year-old's last outing for the Leopards was in a World Cup qualifying fixture against Guinea on November 13, 2016. The Everton winger scored a goal to help his side to a 2-1 victory in the tie.

A knee ligament injury suffered against Manchester United in December 2016 has kept the player out of the national team fold.

Bolasie marked his return to first-team action against West Bromwich Albion in December 2017 and he has chalked 516 minutes of action in 10 league appearances so far this season.

And as DR Congo gear up for a friendly encounter against Tanzania in Dar-es-Salaam on Tuesday, the Everton winger is excited to be back in contention.

"It's been a while, but proud to be back & forever proud to be Congolese," Bolasie tweeted.

DR Congo missed out of this year's World Cup finals after finishing second behind Tunisia in their qualification group.