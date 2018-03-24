Harambee Stars winger Ayub Timbe is set to miss the team’s friendly match against Comoros.

Harambee Stars midfielder ruled out of Comoros friendly

Also doubtful for the match is Girona striker Michael Olunga, who suffered a hamstring muscle strain in training on Friday.

Olunga is set to undergo a late fitness test ahead of the match, scheduled to kick off at 7.00pm (Kenya time) while Timbe has been ruled out with an ankle injury.

“We were hopeful that Timbe, who has been carrying a nagging ankle injury, would recover in time for the match,” said Harambee Stars Interim coach Stanley Okumbi.

“Unfortunately, the medics have just informed us that they have ruled him out for today’s game as playing him risks aggravating the injury.

“That notwithstanding is that we continue to monitor Olunga’s situation, which means that he may need to undergo a late fitness test to ascertain whether he is fit to play a role in the match, but as it stands now he is a doubt and we won’t know whether it will be safe to play him until moments to kick-off.”