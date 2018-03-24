Bidvest Wits have handed one of their experienced players, Moeneeb Josephs, a new three-year deal that will see the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper remain at the club until 2021.

Bidvest Wits reward Moeneeb Josephs with a three year deal

Although, the 37-year-old has not been a regular in the past two seasons, with coach Gavin Hunt preferring to use Darren Keet as the first-choice keeper, the club has decided the keep the Cape Town-born net minder.

According to Wits' chief executive office, Jose Ferreira, Joseph remains a vital member of the squad as he motivates the youngsters in the dressing room.

Josephs launched his career at Cape Town Spurs in 1997 and played for Ajax Cape Town, Wits University as well as Orlando Pirates, but he rejoined the Clever Boys in 2013.

The CEO added that they wanted to keep the man also known as Slim Kat until he decides to retire, indicating that they can offer him a role in the technical team as goalkeeper coach.

“He’s a good goalkeeper‚ great in the change room and does not have outrageous demands‚” Ferreira said to The Sowetan.

“Should he decide he wants to hang up his gloves and join the coaching staff‚ then there is provision in the new contract for that possibility and‚ obviously‚ a different package for him," he continued.

“We have a relationship of loyalty and respect and we want to grow him into our next goalkeeper-coach,” he concluded.

Joseph is set to turn 38 in May and he remains active. There are no signs of aging or an indication that he wants to hang his gloves, he follows skipper Thulani Hlatshwayo, who recently extended his stay with the reigning Telkom Knockout Cup champions.

Josephs will hope to get some game time when the Clever Boys will resume their PSL league campaign against Maritzburg United on Tuesday, April 4 at home.

Moreover, they will face off with Nigeria’s Enyimba in the Caf Confederation Cup first round play-off two days later in the first-leg clash.