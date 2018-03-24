William Troost-Ekong is ‘honoured’ to lead Nigeria to a 1-0 victory over Poland in a friendly outing on Friday evening.

William Troost-Ekong ‘honoured’ to lead Nigeria to victory vs. Poland

In the absence of the Super Eagles captain, John Obi Mikel, owing to work permit issue at his base in China, the Bursaspor defender was given the responsibility to lead the team against Adam Nawalka's men.

Victor Moses’ strike from the penalty spot made the difference as Gernot Rohr’s side continued their World Cup preparations on a positive note.

Delighted with the outcome of the game in his first outing as the skipper of the three-time African champions, the Dutch-born defender has taken to the social media to share his feelings.

“Very Honoured to captain Nigeria for the first time today [Friday],” Ekong posted on Instagram.

“And very proud of the boys who fought well to beat Poland 1-0. Thanks for your support!”

On Tuesday, Nigeria will take on Serbia in another friendly encounter at the Hive Stadium, London.