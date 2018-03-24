Mamelodi Sundowns full-back Thapelo Morena has reacted positively to his side’s draw in the Caf Champions League group stages.

The plan is to first get to the semi-final, says Sundowns full-back Thapelo Morena

After overcoming Rwandan champions Rayon Sports in the qualifying round, Masandawana learnt their fate earlier week as they were placed in Group C alongside Horoya AC, Togo-Port and defending champions Wydad Casablanca.

Following the draw Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane was recently quoted as saying by Caf Online that he believed that the draw was ‘fair’, and it seems that some of the Sundowns players share their coach’s sentiments.

“People will say we think we know everything in the Champions League but we know what any club can do on match day. But honestly, this is not the toughest group,” Morena told The New Age.

“Yes, we must still work hard, but I think it is a fair group,” he said.

The clash against Wydad though has been singled out by many as the matchup of the round as Sundowns will certainly look to take their revenge over the tournament’s defending champions. Last year, Wydad eliminated Sundowns at the quarterfinal round and eventually went on to claim Sundowns’ crown.

Nonetheless, this time around, Morena has revealed that Sundowns are motivated and will have a point to prove against the Moroccan giants.

“The fact that there is Wydad in there is exciting, we want to beat them convincingly,” he said.

Morena though is adamant that just getting out of Group C will not be sufficient as their target is to at least make it into the final four.

“For us, getting out of a group stage is not an achievement anymore. The plan is to first get to the semi-final. That is what we are looking at,” he concluded.

But before Sundowns can focus on reclaiming continental gold, their attention will now need to be swayed in the direction of the Nedbank Cup and Premier Soccer League (PSL) for the time being as Sundowns have a potential league and cup double on the cards.