Kenya National Women Team Head Coach David Ouma has termed Esse Akida’s injury a ‘blow' even as he remains hopeful that the Harambee Starlets forward will return in time to face Uganda in the AWCON qualifier.

Harambee Starlets coach optimistic of star's return ahead of AWCON qualifier

Kenya will host Uganda on April 4 for the first leg before travelling to Kampala for the return leg set for April 7.

Akida pulled out of the Starlets squad that will take on Zambian in a friendly match on Sunday after sustaining an injury, but Ouma, who has since replaced Richard Kanyi as the head of the technical bench, is optimistic that the dependable Akida will recover in time for the two-legged qualifiers.

“There is absolutely no doubt about her technical ability and understanding of the game,” Ouma, who recently rejoined the team having been redeployed to the federation’s Technical Department told the FKF official website.

“That notwithstanding is that football is a contact sport, which means that players are prone to injuries. Unfortunately, she picked up an ankle injury that automatically ruled her out of the Zambia tie.

“But we are optimistic that she will recover in time for our AWCON qualifier against Uganda, this even as our medical team continues to monitor her progress,” explained Ouma.

Akida picked the injury in training, days before Starlets left for Zambia which ruled her out of the tie.