Henderson is a certain leader of men – Southgate

England manager Gareth Southgate has sung the praises of Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson, describing him as one of the “leaders” of his team.

Southgate has yet to commit himself to a captain to lead his side into World Cup 2018 but was left impressed with the 27-year-old’s display against the Netherlands on Friday.

Have taken the armband, he led the Three Lions to a 1-0 win, in which Jesse Lingard got the only goal of the game early in the second half.

“He’s got some tremendous human qualities and is a certain leader of men,” the former Aston Villa boss reflected.

“He worked the game out very well today, spotted the tactical changes the Dutch made in switching their system three times, speaking to others and telling them where to press.

“Obviously he’s one of the few guys who captains his club. Or has captained his club. He’s comfortable in that role. He’s comfortable to speak up for the group. He has a mindset for the collective, not the self. That’s a hugely important attribute for a captain to have.”

Away from the field, meanwhile, Southgate hit out at supporters who booed the Netherlands national anthem and expressed his concern that over 100 England fans were arrested in Amsterdam.

“I heard some of the booing which isn’t acceptable,” he said. “The rest … it’s not something I want to hear. Our players have represented their country really well tonight, with pride and some style. Anything that takes away from that performance would be a great shame.”

England host Italy on Tuesday as their preparations for the World Cup continue.