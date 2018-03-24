Bale should snub Man Utd to stay at Real Madrid – Giggs

Wales boss Ryan Giggs has told Gareth Bale to forget the approaches of Manchester United and stay instead at Real Madrid.

Giggs is an Old Trafford legend but he has counselled his current charge that remaining at the Bernabeu would be best for his career.

Bale has struggled to win playing time in recent months under Zinedine Zidane, and while that has led to reports of a potential exit in the summer, his international manager does not see that has a major concern.

“It’s Real Madrid – there are only a handful of clubs who have got that aura,” he said.

“Of course you would want to stay there. What’s Gareth won, three Champions League titles? The proof is in that. When you are at clubs like that, you are always going to win things.”

Giggs took the praise one step further for the man who this week became his country’s record scorer by netting three times in a friendly against China, comparing him to Ballon d’Or holder Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Gareth has the ability to score every type of goal and there are similarities with Ronaldo,” he explained. “They both started out as wingers and they are now goalscorers.”

That victory over China was the first match of Giggs’ reign and he too is eager to improve. Asked in the areas where there is scope for development he said: “I am not a naturally outgoing person. Everything just comes with that little bit of experience.”

Wales tackle Uruguay on Monday.