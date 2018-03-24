The National U-23 team Emerging Stars, beat host Uzbekistan 2-1 in a friendly played at Barkamol Avlod Stadium in Andijan, Uzbekistan on Friday.

Kenya's Emerging Stars beat Uzbekistan in a friendly match

Chrispinus Onyango and Pistone Mutamba scored Kenya’s goals to help Francis Kimanzi pick his maiden win as the coach of the junior Harambee Stars.

Onyango opened Kenya’s account in the 22nd minute before Wazito FC forward Mutamba added a second in the 34th minute for a 2-0 lead at the break.

Uzbekistan pulled one back in the 75th minute through Andrey Sidorov, but it was a little too late as Kenya held on for the victory.

The teams are set to face off in a second leg friendly on Sunday, March 25, 2018, in Uzbekistan.

Kenya has enrolled to take part in the 2020 Olympics. The matches against Uzbekistan will thus be the first of a series of friendlies the team will take part in.

Kenya U-23 XI: Timothy Odhiambo (GK), Amai Atariza, Bolton Omwenga, Mike Kibwage Mike, Joseph Okumu ©, Sven Yidah, Cliff Kasuti, Ibrahim Shambi, Pistone Mutamba, Chrispinus Onyango and Jaffar Owiti

Subs: Job Ochieng, Teddy Osok, Siraj Mohammed, Nicholas Kipkirui, Daniel Otieno, James Mazembe, Brian Yator, Henry Juma, David Owino, Ahmad Ahmed and Bernard Ochieng