ISL: Shankar Sampingiraj moves to FC Pune City from ATK

Indian Super League (ISL) semifinalists FC Pune City have roped in Shankar Sampingiraj to fortify their midfield ahead of the next season, Goal can confirm.

The 23-year-old midfielder was playing his trade for ATK in the recently concluded season but has opted his shift his allegiance to the Stallions' camp.

Shankar made 11 appearances for the Kolkata-based franchise, five of which were starts, despite being blighted by injury trouble at the start of the season.

The central midfielder from Karnataka was a part of Bengaluru FC in the previous seasons of the I-League and was also involved with Kerala Blasters in the 2015 season of the ISL.

FC Pune City, who have already roped in right-back Keenan Almeida, midfielder Alwyn George and winger Nikhil Poojari, have been active in the market after the season and will hope their midfield is further strengthened by the arrival of Shankar Sampingiraj.