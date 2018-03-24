News

Sydney's Matt Simon watches the ball go past Mariners keeper Ben Kennedy for the win.
Late Simon header gives Sydney Gosford win

Auckland City storm into Premiership final

NZ Newswire /

An Emiliiano Tade double has helped propel Auckland City FC to a 4-0 win over Eastern Suburbs and into another national premiership final.

An all-Auckland semi-final was a tight, scoreless affair in the first half but came alive after the break when Argentine Tade scored from the penalty spot.

Eighteen-year-old striker Callum McCowatt doubled the lead for the six-time champions and he then set up Tade's second before substitute Dalton Wilkins scored in injury time.

The result means Auckland City FC haven't conceded a goal in 12 games across all competitions.

The second semi-final is in the capital on Sunday, between Team Wellington and Canterbury United.

