Auckland City storm into Premiership final

An Emiliiano Tade double has helped propel Auckland City FC to a 4-0 win over Eastern Suburbs and into another national premiership final.

An all-Auckland semi-final was a tight, scoreless affair in the first half but came alive after the break when Argentine Tade scored from the penalty spot.

Eighteen-year-old striker Callum McCowatt doubled the lead for the six-time champions and he then set up Tade's second before substitute Dalton Wilkins scored in injury time.

The result means Auckland City FC haven't conceded a goal in 12 games across all competitions.

The second semi-final is in the capital on Sunday, between Team Wellington and Canterbury United.