ISL: Mumbai City FC sign Ravi Kumar; Extend Kunal Sawant's contract

Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Mumbai City FC have strengthened their goalkeeping contingent with the capture of Ravi Kumar for the next season. They have also extended the contract of custodian Kunal Sawant.

Both goalkeepers are expected to play provide backup for the club's first choice custodian Amrinder Singh who has penned a fresh deal. Arindam Bhattacharya, who played second-fiddle to Amrinder in the recently concluded ISL season, is moving to ATK as revealed by Goal earlier and the club has acted swiftly to bring in replacements.

Kunal Sawant was a part of Kerala Blasters in the 2016 season of the ISL before being picked up by the Islanders in the Players Draft last year. But the 31-year-old is yet to make an appearance in the ISL.

Ravi Kumar, who was part of the NorthEast United squad which finished bottom last season, is expected to be the second-choice goalkeeper for Mumbai City. The 24-year-old from Uttar Pradesh made two appearances for the Highlanders last season. He was part of Delhi Dynamos in the 2016 season but was unable to make an appearance for the Lions.