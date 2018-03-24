Mexico starting lineup: Andres Guardado, Miguel Layun start vs. Iceland

Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio is using an experienced lineup for his penultimate friendly before the end of the European season.

The manager seemed to be set for an alternative side against Iceland, keeping out Hector Herrera because of an injury concern and saying Andres Guardado was not at 100 percent.

The Real Betis star is in the lineup, however, and will captain Mexico into the contest with the visitors from Europe.

Cruz Azul goalkeeper Jesus Corona starts, getting the nod over Guillermo Ochoa and Alfredo Talavera.

In defense, Osorio has several options with the personnel he has. Carlos Salcedo, Nestor Araujo, Hector Moreno and Miguel Layun are in the starting XI and could make up a back four from right to left.

However, with Diego Reyes, who can play center back, and Jesus Gallardo, who has played left back for the national team, also in the lineup Osorio could go with three center backs and play with wingbacks. More likely, he'll put Reyes in the midfield with Guardado on his left and Marco Fabian on his right as the interior midfielders.

That would put Gallardo up front as the left winger, where he plays with Pumas, and Jesus "Tecatito" Corona on the right wing. Raul JImenez is set to start as the No. 9.

In addition to Herrera and Guardado nursing knocks, reports from Mexico indicated that Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez preferred to rest Friday rather than be in the starting lineup. The West Ham United forward should return to the XI for Tuesday's friendly against Croatia, when Osorio is expected to play the best XI he has available.

Iceland will begin with a staring XI of: Runar Runarsson; Birkir Saevarsson, Kari Arnason, Serrir Ingason, Ari Skulason; Johann Gudmundsson, Aron Gunnarsson, Emil Hallfredsson, Birkir Bjarnason; Albert Gudmundsson and Bjorn Sigurdarson