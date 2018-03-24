Aloisi denies interest in Sydney FC job

John Aloisi has flatly denied reports he's interested in succeeding Graham Arnold as Sydney FC coach in the A-League.

Goal.com claimed on Thursday the Brisbane Roar mentor contacted Sydney management to throw his hat in the ring for the soon-to-be-vacant job.

Aloisi suggested the rumours were concocted in an attempt to sabotage the Roar, who have hit late-season form and are a chance of sneaking into the finals.

"I'm focused on Brisbane Roar," he told reporters on Saturday.

"Maybe it's because they're getting a little bit nervous if we do make finals that they're trying to make us unstable.

"That's the only thing I can think of because there's no truth in that at all."

Aloisi signed a three-year contract with the Roar last year, tying him to the club until the end of the 2019-20 season.

It's understood he's been continually frustrated by conditions at the club under the controversial ownership of Indonesian conglomerate, the Bakrie Group.

However, one of Aloisi's biggest bugbears - the lack of a dedicated training venue - was addressed this week.

Brisbane have moved into their new $9 million headquarters at Logan, which he hopes can further bolster the club's tight internal culture and provide a fresh boost as they hunt a top-six spot.

They are favoured to beat Wellington Phoenix on Sunday at Westpac Stadium.

Aloisi said he was proud of how well the Roar had bounced back from a catastrophic, injury-plagued start to their campaign.

"I'm proud that instead of folding like most teams probably would have in what we had to deal with this season, they haven't," he said.

The Roar sit seventh on the ladder, two points behind sixth-placed Western Sydney, who they meet in the second-last round.