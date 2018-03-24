‘Well done, Super Eagles’ – Twitter hails Nigeria after Poland win

Social media has been awash with praises for Nigeria following their 1-0 victory over Poland in their pre-World Cup friendly on Friday.

The Super Eagles continued preparation for their sixth appearance in the global showpiece with a win over Adam Nawalka’s men on Friday night.

Victor Moses’ 61st minute effort from the penalty spot separated both sides and stood as the only difference at the Municipal Stadium in Wrocław.

The win and the clean sheet against the White and Reds excited fans who took to Twitter to commend the three-time Africa Cup of Nations champions.



The message is very clear enough @NGSuperEagles are not going to the @FIFAWorldCup for a jamboree. Well done! pic.twitter.com/Exs7wdnQka — Mutiu Adepoju (@MutiuAdepoju8) March 23, 2018



A win and a clean sheet are always a good thing. Well done @NGSuperEagles 🙏 — Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@Ebuka) March 23, 2018



Congratulations Super Eagles. Against a formidable Polish side, the boys gave their all to win — Victor Ikpeba (@V_Ikpeba) March 23, 2018



Up Super Eagles! Up Nigeria! Way to go. — MC SonOfTheMostHigh (@adebayoodofin) March 23, 2018



Nigeria really defended well buh lack sharpness in attack ..Although we won buh we were lucky cuz Poland deserved to win @thenff @MrRichiy — Uchenna Nwankwo (@UchennaNwankw19) March 23, 2018



Seems Ekong drank Blek Pentha juice before that game. Immense performance as captain.



Ndidi 🙌🙌🙌

— Editi Effiòng (@EditiEffiong) March 23, 2018



Poland Vs Nigeria 0-1

Nigeria can win the 2018 World Cup but the Jujus in their country often works against them. pic.twitter.com/zSU97QZK8t

— Sir Wollace (@mainawagatundu) March 23, 2018



Good win for Nigeria. Most impressive was the defence. — priMÒ (@OneMotolani) March 23, 2018



Nigeria has beaten the 4th and 5th best teams in the world — Fantasma (@IamEbuka_) March 23, 2018