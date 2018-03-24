News

‘Well done, Super Eagles’ – Twitter hails Nigeria after Poland win

Goal.com
Goal.com /

Social media has been awash with praises for Nigeria following their 1-0 victory over Poland in their pre-World Cup friendly on Friday.

The Super Eagles continued preparation for their sixth appearance in the global showpiece with a win over Adam Nawalka’s men on Friday night.

Victor Moses’ 61st minute effort from the penalty spot separated both sides and stood as the only difference at the Municipal Stadium in Wrocław.

The win and the clean sheet against the White and Reds excited fans who took to Twitter to commend the three-time Africa Cup of Nations champions.











