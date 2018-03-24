Late goals give Argentina win over Italy

Without a slightly injured Lionel Messi, Ever Banega and Manuel Lanzini have provided late goals for Argentina in a 2-0 win over World Cup absentees Italy in a friendly.

Late goals from Ever Banega and Manuel Lanzini have given Argentina a 2-0 victory over Italy.

Messi was left on the bench on Friday due to a minor muscular problem, with Paris Saint-Germain's Giovani Lo Celso getting the start instead at the center of Argentina's attack.

In the 75th, Banega scored from the edge of the area in between three defenders after Italy's Jorginho gave up possession near midfield.

Ten minutes later, Lanzini blasted a shot over two defenders into the top corner, past an outstretched Gianluigi Buffon.

Only the South Americans will play in this year's World Cup as the Azzurri failed to qualify for the Russia-hosted event.