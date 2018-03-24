Unai Emery will not be in charge of Paris Saint-Germain next season, according to Thomas Meunier.

'The coach will change' - Meunier expects PSG to sack Emery

Although PSG are on track to win a domestic treble, defeat to Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League has left the Spaniard under pressure.

Emery was criticised for his tactical approach as PSG lost both legs against holders Madrid, with Angel Di Maria predicting "big changes" for the club at the end of the season.

Meunier was less cagey than his team-mate, however, telling reporters he feels Emery will depart the French capital after two terms.

"I'm not 18 years old, I'm 26 years old, I need to assert myself in a club," said Belgium international Meunier, who has played a backup role to Dani Alves this season.

"I need to show what I can do in my position.

"I'm waiting because a lot of things, like the coach, will change.

"I may have more playing time, I will have to use it, I have more confidence than two years ago.

"I see the future without pressure, I think I have grown up in my game but also mentally since I'm at PSG."