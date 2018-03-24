News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Socceroos sunk by Norway in horrow show
Socceroos sunk by Norway in horror show
Recalled Socceroo relishes return from exile
Recalled Socceroo relishes return from exile

Australia not ready for World Cup – Van Marwijk

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Australia's 4-1 friendly defeat to Norway made it "clear" that the Socceroos are not ready for the World Cup, according to new head coach Bert van Marwijk.

City bounce back with dominant win
1:30

City bounce back with dominant win
Matt Simon secures late win for Sydney
1:30

Matt Simon secures late win for Sydney
Rampant Reds put five past in-form Newcastle
1:30

Rampant Reds put five past in-form Newcastle
Australia has European style - Van Bommel
0:41

Australia has European style - Van Bommel
Van Marwijk happy to not be coming back to Australia
0:53

Van Marwijk happy to not be coming back to Australia
Van Marwijk impressed with squad
0:47

Van Marwijk impressed with squad
Will Aussie Bert get off to a winning start?
1:17

Will Aussie Bert get off to a winning start?
Five Things you need to know ahead of Bulldogs v Panthers
1:00

Five Things you need to know ahead of Bulldogs v Panthers
Australia in commanding position after Day One
1:30

Cummins roars Australia back to life
Dean Elgar scores a ton on Day One
0:21

Dean Elgar scores a ton on Day One
Richmond finish strong to defeat Carlton
1:29

Richmond finish strong to defeat Carlton
Richmond pull away late against Carlton
1:29

Richmond pull away late against Carlton
 

Van Marwijk's side put in an uninspiring display in Oslo, as Ola Kamara's hat-trick fired the home side to a convincing victory.

The Dutchman has been appointed to guide the Socceroos through to the end of the World Cup, with Graham Arnold set to take the reins upon their return from Russia after Ange Postecoglou walked away from the role in November.

But Van Marwijk says the defensive lapses that aided the hosts' cause were an indication of the amount of work required ahead of the tournament.

New Socceroos manager admits team is not ready for the World Cup. Pic: Omnisport

"It's always difficult in the first game, we talked about it before," he said.

"This is a situation where you have to get to know each other.

NIGHTMARE: Socceroos sunk by Norway in horror show

"It was clear that we are not ready yet and we need time to develop this team.

"I think when you see the game, you see that there are two standout situations where there are individual faults and some goals.

"That's a shame because it has nothing to do with how you want to play."

Taking some positives from his Australia experience so far, Van Marwijk added: "We are starting the preparation and everyone is full of energy and everyone wants to improve.

"That's positive, but I don't like to lose and 4-1 is too much."

Australia take on Colombia at Craven Cottage in another friendly on Tuesday.

Back To Top