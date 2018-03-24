Ronaldo scores late as Portugal snatch win

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has scored two stoppage-time goals to steal a 2-1 win over Egypt after Mohamed Salah had given the African side the lead in an entertaining World Cup warm-up in Switzerland.

Salah scored with a thumping drive to put Egypt ahead early in the second half on Friday.

However, Ronaldo refused to be upstaged and he sneaked in behind his marker to head in Ricardo Quaresma's cross in the 92nd minute.

Not content with that, Ronaldo scored again with another header, once more from a Quaresma pass, with the final move of the game.

There was initial confusion as they referee consulted the video assistant referee system for a possible offside before allowing the goal.