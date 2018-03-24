Schmid happy with early All Whites signs

Getting to know the players has been more important than tactics for All Whites coach Fritz Schmid ahead of his first match in charge.

New Zealand begin a new chapter when they face Canada in Murcia, Spain on Sunday morning (NZT) under the eye of Swiss mentor Schmid, the replacement for Anthony Hudson.

The 58-year-old has enjoyed spending a week with his new-look 24-strong squad.

A number of established players were injured or unavailable, while Schmid also omitted others to give him a chance to assess the depth at his disposal.

"From my perspective it has been good to meet the players face to face," he said.

"We have had some good days and I am really happy with the response of the players. They are committed. It is an interesting and good group."

Schmid is yet to name a captain in place of New Zealand's two regular leaders - English Premier League pair Winston Reid and Chris Wood.

In what amounts to a social experiment, he expected captaincy candidates to emerge from the woodwork before he makes the final call.

"If you have a group working together for two - three days, the group takes a certain dynamic," he said.

"In the group of more experienced players there might be one who steps out and takes the lead."

One of the more seasoned campaigners is US-based defender Michael Boxall, who has enjoyed the team's first period together since losing the World Cup intercontinental playoff against Peru last November.

Five uncapped players, including his younger brother Nikko, are in the squad.

Michael Boxall says the newcomers, including Niko Kirwan, Justin Gulley, Andre De Jong and Sarpreet Singh have settled well.

He said it was important he made himself available for the team, given its green-looking nature.

"With Fritz coming in and the new cycle it was very important that we had some experienced guys here who were able to carry on a few traditions from the last cycle.

"We don't want all of the progress that we made in the past three or four years just get lost."

New Zealand are ranked 120th while the Canadians are 90th.