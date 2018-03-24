Zlatan Ibrahimovic claims it us up to him to decide if he will come out of international retirement to lead Sweden at the World Cup.

Ibrahimovic open to World Cup call: If I want to go, I'm there

The 36-year-old, who signed for LA Galaxy in MLS on Friday, had called time on his Sweden career after his side crashed out of Euro 2016 at the group stage.

But Janne Andersson's men then qualified for this year's World Cup in Russia with a play-off defeat of Italy, leading to speculation that Ibrahimovic - out injured for much of the last 12 months - could make a spectacular return.

And asked about a potential comeback after joining the Galaxy, the former Manchester United man suggested Sweden are keen for that to happen.

"The main focus now is the Galaxy, to settle in, to get to know my new team-mates, to get to know the club, to get to know the city," Ibrahimovic told MLSsoccer.com .

"When I feel comfortable there, you take the next step. They're calling me every day, asking how do you feel, what do you want, what are you thinking, how's the situation?

"But it's one step at a time. If I feel good and I feel able and I can do what I know I can do, the door will always be open.

"It has nothing to do with the other [Sweden] side, it's about this side, about me. If I want, I'm there. If I don't want, I'm not.

"But it's one thing at a time. I'm hungry to play football. When I do that then we'll see what happens."

Ibrahimovic is Sweden's record goalscorer, having netted 62 goals in 116 matches.