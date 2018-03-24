Kenichi bullish ahead of Asante Kotoko clash

Inter Allies coach Kenichi Yatsuhashi says they ready to take on Asante Kotoko in matchday two of the Ghana Premier League holding at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The Japanese manager, who scored full marks against Bechem United (3-0) on his bow last weekend, is confident of a positive result against the Porcupine Warriors, who are searching for their first victory of the season.

“Kotoko is a big club and for our young players and for a small club like ours, going to the home of Kotoko is always challenging," Kenichi told his club's website.

"But it’s a positive challenge for us. The people in Kumasi will come out in their numbers and playing in front of a big club is a really good football stage and we are looking forward to it,” he said.

He added: “The [match day one] was definitely a positive start. It’s good to start with a win but it’s just one match and one win and we have to put that in perspective. The confidence level is high and that’s positive but it’s important we control our environment and focus on improving ourselves.”

Allies are sitting on the summit of the log with three points while Kotoko sit seventh with one point.