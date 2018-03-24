Great Olympics board of directors member Fred Pappoe has confirmed that they will honour their first game in the 2017-18 Ghana Division One league against Agbozume Weavers in Zone Three fixtures at the Zaytuna Park.

Olympics ready to play in Division One despite court case, says Pappoe

The Wonder Club placed two separate court injunctions on the Ghana Premier League after Ghana FA's disciplinary and appeals committee dismissed their protests against Elmina Sharks and Bechem United.

A decision in their favour would've saved them from relegation.

“We are participating in the division one league while the case will still be ongoing," Pappoe told Graphic Sports.

"We have always been prepared to play the [lower] league notwithstanding our case that the FA be compelled to obey its own rules.

"We will continue to seek for justice and also do our best to have a wonderful season so that whatever that happens in the future, we'll not suffer” he added.

Although, the injunction has been thrown out, Olympics will still meet Ghana FA in court on March 29 for the final hearing on the substantive issue.