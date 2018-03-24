Andile Jali should come back to Orlando Pirates, says former captain Lucky Lekgwathi

Orlando Pirates legend Lucky Lekgwathi has expressed his desire to see former star Andile Jali return to the club.

Jali most recently confirmed that he will be heading back to South Africa at the end of the current campaign after spending almost five years in Belgium’s top division playing for KV Oostende.

Prior to the 27-year-old's confirmation, reports in the media linked the tough-tackling midfielder consistently with both Mamelodi Sundowns and the Buccaneers seen as his most likely destinations.

Nonetheless, with speculation regarding his next destination gaining momentum, a former teammate of Jali and a household name at the Soweto giants believes that Pirates will be a perfect fit for Jali should he choose to re-join them.

"It’s obvious for me. He has done well in his time in Belgium and I think he can fit well into the Pirates’ system like he did before,” Lekgwathi said on SABC Sport show Sport@10.

"He should come back home and would love to see his combination with the likes of Xola Mlambo and Musa Nyatama,” he added.

"I know Jali very well because I played with him and he is a fighter and we need such players to fight for trophies," he expressed.

Meanwhile, Pirates have certainly put their demons behind them this season as they are firmly in contention for the PSL title alongside log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

"They are hungry. The coach coached me before in his first spell at Pirates and he makes a happy camp that wants to win,” he said.

"The attitude has changed. Look at a player like Happy Jele, he was relegated to the bench, but has fought his way back into the team and he is doing well,” he explained.

"It’s the same with Mpho Makola. Both players have been regulars at the club over the years and sometimes they tend to be in the comfort zone, but that changes immediately when a new coach comes in. Pirates have been a different team this season," Lekgwathi concluded.