Italy to wear special kit in England and Argentina games in Astori’s memory

Italy have announced that they will wear a special kit for their friendly matches against Argentina and England in memory of Davide Astori.

The centre-back passed away earlier this month on the eve of his Fiorentina side’s away match against Udinese, with the cause of death given as cardiac arrest.

His passing sparked a wave of grief around the nation, with the remainder of the Serie A card that weekend postponed in his memory.

Italy, meanwhile, have unveiled a kit that they will use over the next couple of fixtures that will act as a memorial to the 31-year-old.

It will have an inscription under the crest reading: “Davide with us forever.”

Below the writing will be the No.13 that he wore.