Mamelodi Sundowns unhappy with scheduling of their Nedbank Cup match with Cape Town City

Both Mamelodi Sundowns and Cape Town City are reportedly unhappy with the scheduling of their Nedbank Cup quarterfinal fixture.

Masandawana are set to travel to Cape Town to lock horns with Benni McCarthy’s men on Sunday, April 1; a decision which has reportedly not gone down well with both camps.

According to TimesLive, both clubs had initially requested to play their clash at the Cape Town Stadium on the Saturday, March 31, but that idea was turned down by the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

Nonetheless, the publication now reports that Sundowns officials in particular, have been unhappy with the decision to play the fixture on a Sunday as it gives rivals Orlando Pirates an added advantage in the title race as Sundowns will have one less day to recuperate before their league clash against Chippa United in midweek.

Reports in the media further suggest that Sundowns are likely to make their grievances known by writing a letter to the relevant authorities.

Meanwhile, City chairman John Comitis has also expressed his frustration at the PSL’s decision to play the game on a Sunday.

“We have made our case well in time to be included in the grouping of the Saturday matches,” Comitis told TimesLive.

“And we gave a time slot that would not clash with the other two games at 3.30pm and 8.15pm‚ which would make us play at 6pm and they would have a bonanza back-to-back on a Saturday. Our two over-riding reasons for this have been that precedents have been set for religious holidays. And we said that our players would deserve at least one of the holidays (Good Friday or Easter) off,” he explained.

“If you’ve got a Sunday game you’ve got to train on Friday. Our second reason was that we had a game on Wednesday‚ and it would give us one more day’s preparation,” he concluded.

While City are out of the running for the PSL title, the Brazilians on the other end, are in pole position and will be hoping that the PSL will reverse their decision in order to give them a fair crack at the domestic crown.