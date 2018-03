Wazito forward to lead Kenya's attack against Uzbekistan

Wazito FC lanky striker, Pistone Mutamba will lead Kenya’s attack against Uzbekistan in an international friendly match on Friday.

Coach Francis Kimanzi also handed AFC Leopards Jaffary Owiti and Mike Kibwage starting roles with Joseph Okumu set to captain the Emerging Stars.

Ulinzi Stars’ custodian, Timothy Odhiambo has been entrusted with goalkeeping duties.

The match is set to kick off at 6 pm EAT at the Barkamol Avlod Stadium in Andijan, Uzbekistan.

Starting XI:Timothy Odhiambo (GK), Atariza Amai, Bolton Omwenga, Mike Kibwage, Joseph Okumu ©, Sven Yidah, Cliff Kasuti, Ibrahim Shambi, Pistone Mutamba, Chrispinus Onyango, Jaffary Owiti.

Substitutes: Job Ochieng, Teddy Osok, Siraj Mohammed, Nicholas Kipkirui, Daniel Otieno, James Mazembe, Brian Yator, Henry Juma, David Owino, Ahmad Ahmed, Bernard Ochieng.