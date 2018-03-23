Matildas slide to sixth in FIFA rankings

Australia have slipped two places in the latest FIFA women's rankings as the Matildas prepare for their friendly against Thailand.

The Matildas fell to sixth and were overtaken by Canada and 2019 World Cup hosts France at No.4 and No.5 respectively.

Their fall comes after star player Sam Kerr was a surprise omission when the 2017 World XI squad was named earlier this month.

Kerr has joined her Matildas teammates in Perth to play world No.30 Thailand on Monday.

The United States remain at the top after winning the SheBelieves Cup, and England moved ahead of Germany into second.

The Americans went unbeaten in the four-team round-robin tournament they hosted this month.

England, who lost the final game 1-0 to the Americans, finished runner-up and climbed one ranking place.

Germany dropped to No.3 after a last-place finish that cost coach Steffi Jones her job.

The Germans were ranked in the top two for almost 10 years.

North Korea climbed one place to No.10, and No.11 Japan fell out of the top 10 for the first time since 2007.