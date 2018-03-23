SuperSport United interim coach Kaitano Tembo is wary of the task at hand following the Caf Confederation Cup draw held earlier this week.

It is not going to be easy against Gor Mahia, says SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo

After beating Angolan outfit Petro de Luanda, Matsatsantsa were thrown into the mix to see who they would need to overcome in order to progress into the Confederation Cup group stages for the second consecutive year running.

As expected, at this round of the competition the men will be separated from the boys as SuperSport have been pitted against Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia. The clash has been met with much positivity and excitement, but SuperSport’s coach is certainly not taking the Kenyan giants for granted.

“It is not going to be easy against Gor Mahia in front of their own crowd because they are probably the best supported team in Kenya,” Tembo was quoted as saying by Sowetan.

"But we have seen worse over the past few seasons playing in Africa,” Tembo reflected.

“Going to Kenya to play in front of those thousands of passionate fans will be a crucial learning experience for some of the younger players in the team like Jamie Webber and Darren Smith. We have experienced players like Morgan Gould‚ Dean Furman and Reneilwe Letsholonyane who will be able to guide them and we are looking forward to the trip next month,” he added.

“We have reached the stage where we are playing some of the best teams on the continent because they won the league in their own countries last season. This is the case for us because Mahia won the league last season in Kenya,” he said.

"They are currently sitting at the top of the of their league after six rounds of matches but we have to go out there are try by all means to get the result‚” he said.

Meanwhile, Tembo admits that despite their exploits on the continent his club’s immediate focus is firmly on their domestic affairs.

“Obviously the match against Mahia is important but our immediate focus is on City because we have to get all the three points to move out of the relegation zone,” he explained.

"Over the next two weeks‚ we will be working hard at training to ensure that we are ready for the trip to Polokwane and our focus will shift to Mahia after that‚” he concluded.