Arsenal to offload Lacazette? Smith sees sale if striker 'doesn't come good'

Alexandre Lacazette is running the risk of being sold by Arsenal this summer if he “doesn’t come good”, claims former Gunners striker Alan Smith.

A club-record £46.5 million deal took the France international to Emirates Stadium in the summer of 2017.

He had been a long-standing target for Arsene Wenger, with a prolific record at Lyon attracting plenty of interest.

Lacazette has, however, managed just nine goals during his debut campaign in England and seen Arsenal break the bank again during the January window to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for £55m.

The 26-year-old, who is currently nursing a knee injury, now faces a battle for regular minutes and Smith believes Arsenal may decide to move him on at the next opportunity.

The ex-England international said while speaking to UCFB Wembley students: “He may not be the player that Arsenal thought he was.

“He started off well but you can look like a world beater in France and just not make the grade in England. Arsenal have a few other players to show that.

“They may even have to offload him if he doesn’t come good.”

Lacazette opened his Arsenal career with eight goals in 16 appearances, but has managed just one since December 2.

His best opportunity to prove his worth to the Gunners may come in the Europa League, once fully fit, with striking rival Aubameyang ineligible in that competition after representing Borussia Dortmund.

Wenger’s side have made it through to the quarter-final stage and are readying themselves for a meeting with CSKA Moscow in the last eight.