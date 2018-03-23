Gor Mahia will not underrate their Caf Confederation Cup opponent, SuperSport United, whom they will host in the first round of the play-off early in April.

Dylan Kerr: Gor Mahia will not underrate SuperSport United

K’Ogalo, still undefeated in the domestic league, will welcome the South African side on April 7 before Dylan Kerr boards his third plane for continental assignment this year with his squad, 10 days later for a trip down south.

Gor Mahia players, officials and fans alike are still coming to terms with their elimination from the top tier, Caf Champions League by Esperance of Tunisia, who handed Kerr his first defeat in all competitions since October 2017.

The reigning Kenyan champions will face a SuperSport side that have won just six of their 24 league games; a performance that leaves them three points off relegation zone in the Absa Premier League, compared to Gor Mahia, who are top of the Kenyan Premier League with a game in hand.

But despite the gap of form between the two sides, Kerr is still cautious of SuperSport, who progressed to the next phase after knocking out Petro Atletico of Angola on a 2-1 aggregate.

“In my many years in this game, I have seen teams struggle in their domestic leagues but perform so well in continental championships,” warned Kerr.

“It will be a very huge mistake for us to underrate them just because they are not doing well back at home. We need to face them will confidence and see what will happen,” the Briton told Goal.

“Our main edge will be to get a good result at home. You saw what happened against Esperance. We dominated here and squandered many chances but look…when we played them away in Tunis, they created one chance and scored and we were eliminated.”

April clash will be the first meeting between the two sides. SuperSport, however, has tasted victory against Kenyan club when they eliminated AFC Leopards in the same competition four years ago.