O'Sullivan not after Mariners coaching gig

Central Coast caretaker coach Wayne O'Sullivan says he's not gunning to replace Paul Okon permanently.

Central Coast A-League CEO Shaun Mielekamp wants an experienced coach to replace Paul Okon.

And he won't reinvent the wheel to get the embattled club through the final four A-League rounds, starting with Sydney FC on Saturday in Gosford.

Mariners youth coach O'Sullivan was thrust temporarily into the Mariners' head coach role when Okon walked out on Tuesday and took assistant Ivan Jolic with him.

Early odds had the 44-year-old as the favourite for the full-time gig, but chief executive Shaun Mielekamp had since clarified the club would seek a coach with more experience than Okon and his predecessors.

In any case, it was not on O'Sullivan's radar.

"No, my job is simple - I'm with the youth academy," O'Sullivan said.

"I've been here now for four years in this tenure, and previously as a player.

"I love the football club and I want it to be successful so, in the interim period, I've been asked to do the job - I'll do the job.

"It's just become part of my role for the next four weeks."

It's been a whirlwind week for O'Sullivan, a former Mariners midfielder in the A-League's early days. He returned as an assistant and youth mentor after an assistant stint with Wellington and a period in charge of Newcastle's W-League side.

"Everyone was obviously disappointed Paolo left, myself included," he said.

"But it is what it is. The players have been professional and and responded well.

"We move forward as a football club ... we have a day-to-day job to do so we get on and do it.

"Everybody has been super supportive; I can't ask for anymore."

O'Sullivan said the club's trying circumstances, including Antony Golec's broken leg, had galvanised the squad to lift against league leaders Sydney.

But apart from forced defensive changes to cater for the absence of Golec and Alan Baro (hamstring), he ruled out a tactical overhaul.

"The work that's been done here has been excellent ... we'll go about our business in the same way," he said.

"We haven't tried to reinvent the wheel. All we've tried to do is probably take away a little bit of the stuff that's not a necessity at this stage of the year."