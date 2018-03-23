City's A-League break coming soon: Joyce

Melbourne City coach Warren Joyce isn't issuing a mayday call for his A-League club's season despite a dreadful month of results and player uncertainty.

City have slipped below cross-town rivals Melbourne Victory on the ladder after a winless run since February 4.

Throw in awkwardly timed reports that Bruce Kamau and Michael Jakobsen are headed for the club's exit door and you might have the ingredients for a crisis.

Not so, according to the English boss.

Joyce said the club's last-out 1-1 draw with Adelaide United had everything except the result.

"If you track back, the performance last week was very good - as good as we've had all season," he said.

"We deserved to win the game but didn't get the three points. That's football.

"The game before that, we had 75 per cent possession against Melbourne Victory but got beat on a sucker punch.

"The game before that, we were 1-0 up with five minutes to go against Perth.

"It's not as if the performances have been poor. They've been good. Isolated incidents have cost us games."

Kamau, uncontracted at season's end, was stood down for the United game after reports of Western Sydney's interest emerged on match day.

He has been added to City's squad for Saturday's match against the Wanderers but it's unclear whether he will play.

"He's expressed he's desperate to play a part (for) the rest of this season and he's trained very well ... I'll select the team based on that," Joyce said.

On Friday, News Corp Australia reported Jakobsen might also leave at the end of the season, as part of a mooted swap deal with United for defender Ersun Gulum.

Joyce said the move was news to him.

"All players out of contract at any club are going to have speculation," he said.

"You're just trying to focus on the training, the games and making sure every player is focused."

Joyce reported good news on the injury front ahead of the Wanderers visit, with Bruno Fornaroli completing his best week of training all season.

Iacopo La Rocca and Osama Malik also returned to training and would contend for matches after Saturday night's battle at AAMI Park.

STATS THAT MATTER:

* City haven't beaten Western Sydney in their past four meetings

* Sydney FC are the only side to have beaten the Wanderers in two months

* The last six players to have scored for City against Western Sydney - Ross McCormack, Neil Kilkenny, Tim Cahill, Ivan Franjic, Harry Novillo and Eric Paartalu - have all left the club