Glory A-League selection headache arrives

Perth coach Kenny Lowe has a big headache - and it's one he's been waiting for all A-League season.

The Glory's finals hopes go on the line in Sunday when they take on Melbourne Victory at nib Stadium.

Perth have been ravaged by injuries to key players all season, and the loss of personnel has been reflected in their results.

With just four rounds remaining, the Glory sit in eighth spot - four points and significant goal difference adrift of sixth spot.

But after 23 rounds, Lowe finally has a full squad to choose from - and he is embracing the selection headache that comes with it.

Star Spaniard Diego Castro is almost certain to be reinstated into the starting line-up after missing the past two games with a calf injury.

But Lowe gave no guarantees that goalkeeper Liam Reddy would slot straight back into the starting XI after serving his one-week suspension.

Nick Feely filled in for Reddy in the recent 3-1 win over Central Coast.

Star striker Adam Taggart and defender Shane Lowry were unused substitutes in that game.

But the pair have worked on their fitness after recent injuries, and are desperate to win back starting berths.

"I would have liked these problems all the year through," Lowe said.

"Some of the other teams have had those opportunities to play the same 13 players all year.

"We've got an opportunity now, so we've got to go out and grasp it.

"Those (selections battles) are choices we've got to make. It's a big game for big players. So we'll see where we end up."

Victory will be without star international James Troisi, who is away with the Socceroos.

Kevin Muscat's side sit third, but are just one point clear of cross-town rivals Melbourne City.