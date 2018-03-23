Malaysia ratings: Vs Mongolia

A win eluded Malaysia again, after they were held to a 2-2 draw by Mongolia in their friendly match at home; the Bukit Jalil National Stadium. Find out how the Malaysian Tigers line-up performed last night.

Haziq Nadzli - 5

The young goalkeeper, his club's third choice custodian, needs more experience at the senior international level, despite recently shining for Malaysia U23 at the AFC U23 Championship. He did not do much that was wrong in the match, but his lack of experience could not help him stop the two Mongolia goals on a night that he was otherwise rarely troubled by them.

Matthew Davies - 5

The right back had a better game in the first half than the second and combined well enough on the flank with his former Malaysia U23 teammate Safawi Rasid.

Fadhli Shas - 4

His school boy mistake led to the visitors' first goal, when he is comparatively one of the more-experienced players in the squad. Almost redeemed his mistake, had his header not hit the goalpost instead near the end of the match.

Adam Nor Azlin - 5

The centre back needs to do more in defence, he needs to be more commanding, and support and call for support better. The Malaysian defence looked a little estranged from each other at times.

Fazly Mazlan - 5

Combined adequately with Mahali Jasuli on the left wing, but fans have seen him play much better for club and country previously.

Afiq Fazail - 5

The quietest of the midfield trio, but in overall did a serviceable job.

Natxo Insa - 6

The most commanding midfielder in the middle of the park, his distribution throughout the game helped the hosts keep pressure on their visitors.

Safiq Rahim - 5

His contribution in the match did not fit his role as skipper and status as one of the country's best midfielders.

Mahali Jasuli - 5

His return to the national team following a string of good performances for PKNS FC showed that the winger has more to show at the international level. Mahali troubled the Mongolia defence on the left in the first half, until he was taken off for Akhyar Rashid in the second.

Safawi Rasid - 6

The forward perhaps fell short of his expectations considering his recent good form for his club, but he still had a good night and showed purpose and desire to score, while assisting the first goal. Tormented the Mongolia defence from both the left and right.

Hazwan Bakri - 4

The striker had a quiet night with Akhyar, Mahali, Wan Zack and Safawi outshining him. He needs to improve further if he is serious about helping the Tigers return to winning ways.

Substitutions:

Akhyar Rashid - 6 (Best player)

The youngster introduced more pace, unpredictability and threat into Malaysia's game when he came on in the second half. Bringing on more mobility than Mahali whom he replaced, he and Safawi combined to spread the Mongolia defence further apart, before scoring in the 64th minute; his first ever senior international goal. Akhyar must now work on his fitness, so he can begin starting matches for Malaysia and Kedah. However, it must be noted that Mongolia's second goal, from Gankhuyag Ser-Od-Yanjiv's freekick may not have gone in had Akhyar, who was part of the wall, done better to block the ball that was sailing past him.

Akhyar Rashid. Photo by Malaysian FA

Nazmi Faiz Mansor - 5

Replacing captain and JDT teammate Safiq, the midfielder should have done better.

Wan Zack Haikal Wan Noor - 5

Coming on for Safawi in the second half, the forward threatened the Mongolia defence a number of times including a freekick that hit the crossbar.

Syafiq Ahmad - NA

Late substitution.

Ariff Farhan Isa - NA

Late substitution.