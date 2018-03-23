Ankle injury ends Phoenix keeper's season

Wellington Phoenix goalkeeper Tando Velaphi's season has been cut short by injury.

The 30-year-old stopper joined the Phoenix last month and was playing just his fourth game for the club when he injured his ankle in last weekend's 1-0 loss to the Newcastle Jets.

"It happened in the first half and after some treatment at half-time I thought it might be OK but unfortunately it wasn't," Velaphi said.

"I had an MRI scan and what it showed means I will miss the rest of the season which is disappointing."

Velaphi, who has racked up 126 A-League appearances playing for Perth Glory, Melbourne Victory and Melbourne City, is keen to stay with the Phoenix.

"I am enjoying it here and once I've seen the specialist, I intend to do my rehab in Wellington," he said.

"At least I will have the pre-season to get myself into good condition and you could say that is a good scenario in a bad situation.

"It will be up to me to work hard, be positive and put my mind to it."

Wellington are propping up the A-League ladder in 10th place, and will host Brisbane Roar at Westpac Stadium on Sunday.

Away matches against Adelaide and Melbourne Victory are followed by their last home game of the season in Auckland against Melbourne City on April 14.