Riera back for Wanderers against City

Marquee striker Oriol Riera will return from injury to boost Western Sydney's bid for their first A-League win in Melbourne in more than two years.

A fortnight ago, the Wanderers thrashed Wellington without their top-scorer as Riera rested niggling shoulder and groin problems.

But the split-round week off has helped the Spaniard's recovery immensely and the 31-year-old is set for a timely return when Josep Gombau's side travel to face fourth-placed Melbourne City on Saturday night.

"He's already training this week with the group. He's 100 per cent," Gombau said.

"We need to keep working hard as a team and try to arrive at the end of the season with good performances and make the finals, and then in the finals anything can happen.

"We need to take points from every single game. The table is very tight."

The Phoenix win lifted the much-improved Wanderers into fifth and now the target is a top-four finish and home final.

The City clash at AAMI Park marks the first of two season-defining matches - third-placed Melbourne Victory await at the same venue a week later.

Positive results from both are a necessity before hosting Brisbane and Adelaide at home in the final two rounds.

"We have to do all the things on the field to try to make this six points in Melbourne," Riera said.

"For us that would be best because they are teams in front of us and we want to make this step into third or fourth place.

"Melbourne City is a very competitive team, they have very experienced players and it will be hard to beat them.

"The last two games were draws but we need to win."

Marcelo Carrusca (quad) is the only player who won't travel.