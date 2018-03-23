Hector Herrera won't take part in Mexico's March friendly matches, with the injuries adding up for El Tri.

Hector Herrera out for Mexico friendlies vs. Iceland, Croatia

Manager Juan Carlos Osorio already will be without Jurgen Damm, Javier Aquino and Jonathan dos Santos for Friday's game against Iceland and Tuesday's contest with Croatia. Giovani dos Santos was left off the initial roster because of injury. Now, the veteran Porto midfielder has been added to the injury list.

He will begin recovery with the national team, though Porto may elect to call the player back and have him work with their medical staff.

"Effectively, Hector has a problem, it's the same one that caused him to miss the games against Belgium and Poland. Thinking more of the health of the player, because that's what our job is and he's one of the most important players, we've decided to put him aside and he's not going to participate.

"Hopefully they continue the rehabilitation process with the same objectives, for the good of every one of us who are counting on him."

Herrera played against Belgium in November but suffered a knock and missed the clash with Poland.

Andres Guardado also is coming off an injury with Real Betis and likely will be rested against Iceland.

The Dos Santos brothers "have access to the platform" Mexico players have been using to prepare and "are welcome to prepare the best way possible and compete for a place on the final list," Osorio said. "Unfortunately Jurgen Damm and Javier Aquino aren't here. That's why we called in 28 players and some had to pull out. In the end, if we take into mind Hector Herrera and all of a sudden Andres Guardado isn't at 100 percent, it was a decision that was taken responsibly for the benefit of the group, of Mexican soccer and it's going to give us good dividends."