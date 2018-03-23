Young signs on with Roar for two seasons

Brisbane Roar has fought off raids from Asian clubs for Jamie Young, re-signing the goalkeeper for a further two seasons.

Brisbane have signed in-demand goalkeeper Jamie Young for a further two A-League seasons.

The 32-year-old was the subject of reported interest from Malaysia and Japan after finding career-best form in the A-League.

However, the Brisbane-born former England under-20 international has opted to stay put with his hometown club.

It's expected Young will become Brisbane's No.1 goalkeeper next season, with veteran and five-time A-League championship winner Michael Theo unlikely to be offered a new contract.

"Youngy is a top-quality footballer who sets such high standards both on and off the park," coach John Aloisi said.

"His form has been outstanding this season and we believe he has a massive part to play in our future success."