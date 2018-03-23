Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan have led the goodbyes to former Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic following his release from the club.

'Show must go on in Hollywood!' - Pogba and Mkhitaryan say Ibrahimovic goodbyes

United terminated Ibrahimovic's contract on Thursday, with the Sweden icon expected to agree a deal with MLS side LA Galaxy to prolong his distinguished career.

Ibrahimovic helped United to the EFL Cup and Europa League titles last season but has struggled with knee injuries this term, the Old Trafford club allowing him to move on three months before the end of his contract.

Pogba was particularly close to Ibrahimovic during the 36-year-old's time at the club and he led the tributes to the striker after his departure was confirmed.

"You'll be missed Lion, wish you all the best," Pogba wrote on Twitter, including a clip of Ibrahimovic comparing himself to the animal.

Galaxy and Ibrahimovic are yet to announce the striker's arrival in MLS but former team-mate Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who joined Arsenal in January, hinted at the forward's next move.

"Show must go on in Hollywood," Mkhitaryan said. "It has been an honour to know you, Genius! All the best in USA @Ibra_official."

United's Ashley Young also left a tribute to Ibrahimovic on social media, writing: "What A Guy, What A Character but What A Great Person. Good luck with your next adventure mate."

The Galaxy have earned a win and a loss to open their MLS campaign, with the club looking to rebound from a down year in 2017.