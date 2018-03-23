Transfer news & rumours LIVE: Man United prepare £260m Neymar swoop

Man United prepare £260m Neymar swoop

Jose Mourinho is considering a bid for Neymar worth a world-record £260 million, possibly sending Paul Pogba to PSG as part of the deal, claims Diario Gol .

With Neymar apparently unsettled at Parc des Princes, the Manchester United manager is keen to add a world-class striker to his ranks after seeing Alexis Sanchez flounder.

And while Real Madrid have been linked most closely with the Brazilian, United are interested too - and could send unsettled Pogba the other way to tempt PSG into a sale.

Neymar, meanwhile, could be offered up to £30m a year to move to Old Trafford.

Kane on Bayern shortlist as Lewandowski replacement

Bayern Munich are actively seeking a replacement for Robert Lewandowski and have Tottenham's Harry Kane on their shortlist, Marca reports.

The Poland international striker wants to move to the Bernabeu this summer and the German side may reluctantly grant his wish.

While RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner is their first choice, Kane could go to the club if FCB can lure manager Mauricio Pochettino from Spurs.

Man United fear Alexis will be massive flop

Insiders at Manchester United are already concerned that Alexis Sanchez is destined for failure at Old Trafford, reports the Sun .

The Chilean has been far from his best since joining from Arsenal in January, with his lack of adaptation and poor work-rate causing rifts within the dressing room.

He was reportedly singled out for criticism on the latter issue during half-time in the Champions League defeat to Sevilla.

And inside Old Trafford the feeling is that the club became caught up in the transfer race with Man City, leading their rivals to dodge a major bullet in missing out on the forward.

Oblak unsure over Atleti future

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak has admitted he is uncertain over his future at the Liga club as he receives interest from some of Europe's biggest sides.

“There’s nothing new, there have been a lot of things said and written about a new contract but the only confirmed situation is that there is nothing new.

Read the full story on Goal!

Conte and Pirlo in line for Italy job

Italy have turned their attention to former Azzurri coach Antonio Conte to spearhead their Euro 2020 bid, and he could team up with legend Andrea Pirlo, according to Gazzetta dello Sport ( via Football Italia ).

Both Conte and Carlo Ancelotti are being considered by the Italian FA to take over after failing to qualify for the World Cup in Russia.

And if either of those esteemed coaches takes the reins, Pirlo would be interested in joining their technical staff.

Rashford targeted by Real Madrid

Real Madrid have added Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford to their summer transfer wishlist, according to Sport .

The Merengue have long been linked with an approach for a new forward, with Robert Lewandowski and Harry Kane the names that have most regularly come up.

But Madrid are apparently impressed by Rashford's versatility, and see the 20-year-old as a top prospect.

Tottenham to trigger Evans contract clause

Tottenham are ready to complete a cut-price move for Jonny Evans should West Bromwich Albion fail in their bid to avoid relegation, reports the Telegraph .

Evans had been a target for Manchester City over the January window, before the table toppers eventually decided on Aymeric Laporte.

But the centre-back would be available for just £3 million if the Baggies go down, a price that both Spurs and north London rivals Arsenal have taken note of.

Neymar's Madrid move edges closer

A string of secret meetings between Florentino Perez and Neymar's agent have seen the Brazilian move closer to a switch to Real Madrid, claims Don Balon .

The Brazilian's affairs are partially managed by Pini Zahavi, who was key in taking him to Paris Saint-Germain in a world-record transfer last summer.

Perez and the agent are reportedly in permanent contact, making a blockbuster transfer more likely - while he also manages fellow Madrid target Robert Lewandowski.

Ibrahimovic on brink of MLS move

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's transfer to Major League Soccer has been in discussions for more than a year, but the pieces are finally into place to make that blockbuster a reality.

ESPN reported on Thursday morning that the Ibrahimovic move to MLS was imminent, with Jose Mourinho giving his blessing. Sources have now confirmed to Goal that the 36-year-old is in advanced discussions with MLS on a transfer from Manchester United to the LA Galaxy that would see him head to California in the coming weeks.

Read the full story on Goal!

Real Madrid scouting Roma's Alisson

Real Madrid are scouting in-demand Roma goalkeeper Alisson as they continue their lengthy search for competition between the sticks for Keylor Navas, Goal understands.

David de Gea and Thibaut Courtois have been among the shot-stoppers that the reigning European champions have looked at ahead of an expected summer goalkeeper purchase.

Read the full story right here on Goal from our Real Madrid correspondent Alberto Pinero!

Chelsea to keep Caballero amid Courtois' talks

Willy Caballero is happy at Chelsea and he will remain in his role as the back-up goalkeeper until June 2019, but the future of Thibaut Courtois remains in the balance.

The details of the 36-year-old's contract weren't released after he became Chelsea's first signing of last season on a free transfer from Manchester City, but the agreement included an option for an extra year, which will be taken up by the Blues.

Read the full story from our Chelsea correspondent Nizaar Kinsella!