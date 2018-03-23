Lopetegui not ruling out Martinez World Cup chances

Javi Martinez still has a chance to be called up for Spain's World Cup squad, coach Julen Lopetegui indicated.

Martinez was one of the surprise names – along with Chelsea pair Cesc Fabregas and Alvaro Morata – to be left out of the Spain squad for international friendlies against Germany and Argentina.

The Bayern Munich defender told the media he had no contact from Lopetegui regarding his omission, although he has not featured for Spain since the 2014 World Cup.

Lopetegui, however, suggested Martinez – called up for friendlies last year without appearing – could still force his way into the final selection for Russia.

"Javi has been called many times by us, some other times he got injured just before coming," the Spain coach said on Thursday.

"He is in our mind, although has not been called now just for some details.

"Of course he has many chances [to be picked for the World Cup] and will be back with us for sure.

"We know him well, so he is one of our guys."

Spain face Germany on Friday as the 2010 winners build up to Russia, with Lopetegui looking forward to facing off against opposite number Joachim Low, who took his side to glory in Brazil four years ago.

"He's been leading the national team for 10 years and he has had incredible success with them," Lopetegui said.

"He has consolidated his own style and his side play very much like a team.

"We are aware of the opportunity that this window presents and we will take advantage of both these incredible games.

"The main priority is to win and play well - and then we will try to make sure everyone can contribute."