New Ashanti Gold technical director John Christiansen hopes his presence will steer the side to higher heights this season.

New Ashgold technical director reveals plans for club

The Dane is expected to work closely with coach CK Akonnor, who helped the Miners turn things around during a fierce battle with relegation.

And it has been a good start as the Obuasi-based side beat 2015-16 champions Wa All Stars 1-0 on the opening day of the season last weekend.

“My relationship with CK Akonnor is fantastic – we both know our responsibilities," Christiansen, who signed a four-year deal, told Oyerepa FM.

“As a technical director, I need to help my coach rectify mistakes in every game we play.

“For example against Wa All Stars, our first half was better than the second half which we have discussed as a technical team.

“We will work very hard so what happened to Ashanti Gold last year will not happen again.

“We are looking at setting up academies in Obuasi and Kumasi. I want to bring out a world class player from Obuasi.”

Ashgold play away to Hearts of Oak in their next game on Saturday.

The Miners sit second on the table.