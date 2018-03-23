Hearts of Oak chief executive officer Mark Noonan has revealed his unhappiness following the change of date in their home game against Ashanti Gold next weekend.

Hearts of Oak chief Noonan disagrees with change of fixture

The Phobians were initially billed to play their first home game against Ashanti Gold at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Sunday, but it has been moved back to Saturday by the premier league board as a result of television schedules.

The decision was taken to make way for Aduana Stars' game against Elmina Sharks on Sunday at the same venue but the American believes such decisions taken at the eleventh hour must be avoided to help the progress of football in the country.

With respect I sincerely believe for club football in Ghana to progress we need to avoid these situations. This is not about blame (so don't) but realizing we must do better for our dedicated players/supporters. @ghana_league @ghanafaofficial how can #AHOSC help solve? https://t.co/baI50OnPLq

— Mark D. Noonan (@MDNOONAN) March 21, 2018

Hearts, who are in search of their first league title since 2009, picked a draw against Techiman Eleven Wonders on opening day.