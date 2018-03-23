Manchester United have confirmed that they have terminated Zlatan Ibrahimovic's contract with immediate effect, leaving the veteran striker as a free agent ahead of an expected MLS switch.

Man United confirm Ibrahimovic exit ahead of Galaxy move

The former Paris Saint-Germain, Milan and Barcelona star had joined the Red Devils in 2016, and impressed in his debut season at Old Trafford with 28 goals in 46 games.

Ibrahimovic, however, suffered a serious knee injury in April 2017 that cut his campaign short, and despite making a return this season the forward was far from his best after an eight-month lay-off.

Now United have announced that a one-year deal signed back in August has been cut short, meaning Zlatan is free to seek another club.

"Manchester United confirms that it has agreed to the termination of Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s contract with immediate effect," the club explained in a statement published on Thursday .

"Everyone at the club would like to thank Zlatan for his contribution to the team since his arrival and wishes him well for the future."

Ibrahimovic also confirmed the move on Twitter and Instagram, thanking the club and the fans for the memories made during his stay at Old Trafford.

The striker wrote: "Great things also come to an end and it is time to move on after two fantastic seasons with Manchester United. Thank you to the club, the fans, the team, the coach, the staff and everybody who shared with me this part of my history."

The news comes at a time when the former Sweden international is expected to complete a move to MLS.

Sources consulted by Goal affirmed that Ibrahimovic had been in talks with teams from the United States-based league for over a year, but that now a real breakthrough has been made.

The 36-year-old has agreed a switch to LA Galaxy, signing a two-year deal that will pay him $1.5 million per season.