Asante Kotoko striker Sadick Adams has been nominated for the top award at the 2016/17 Ghana FA Cup which will be held next month, after leading the club to win the trophy last year.

Cobbinah, Sadick to battle for 2016-17 FA Cup awards

However, he will have to beat competitions from Hearts of Oak midfielder Winful Cobbinah and youngster Isaac Amoah of Amidaus Professionals.

Hearts of Oak former coach Frank Nuttall and Steve Polack who parted ways with Kotoko last month have been nominated for the coach of the year category, while Medeama have been named as the fair play club.

Okyeman Planners striker Richard Ocloo also grabbed two nominations after his five goals in the competition saw his club reach the round of 16. He will battle Sadick for the topscorer as well as David Abagna and Rashid Nortey for the most promising player accolade.

Full nominees:

Most Valuable Player

Winful Cobbinah- Hearts of Oak SC

Isaac Amoah – Amidaus Professionals FC

Sadick Adams- Asante Kotoko SC

Most Promising Player

David S. Abagna – Wa All Stars FC

Raphael Ocloo- Okyeman Palnners FC

Rashid Nortey – Medeama SC

Best Defender

Richard Akrofi- Hearts of Oak SC

Ahmed Adams- Asante Kotoko SC

Ibrahim Yaro- Medeama SC

Top Scorer

Saddick Adams- Asante Kotoko SC

Raphael Ocloo – Okyeman Planners FC

Best Referee of the Year

Charles Bulu

J.A Amenya

Awal Mohammed

Assistant Referee of the Year

Shine Aryeetey

Kennedy Sarfo Adade

Samuel Asiedu

MC of the Year

Aa Lawal

J.F Mensah

Alhaji S.D Yahaya

Best Team Supporters

Hearts of Oak SC

Asante Kotoko SC

True Democracy FC

Game of the Year

Asante Kotoko SC vs Medeama SC

Hearts of Oak SC vrs Asante Kotoko SC

Accra Young Wise vrs Hearts of Oak SC

Special Awards

Mr Ebenezer Twum Asante - CEO of MTN Ghana

M-Plaza Hotel

Nii Amo Cudjoe & Associates

Baba Mallam Nuhu – Northern Region RFA

Evans Adjei- Coach of Danbort FC

Western Region RFA

Ashanti Region RFA

Fair Play Team

Medeama SC

Goal of the Season

To Be Announced

Coach of the Year

Stephen Pollack

Frank Nutall

Most Promising Match Officials

Mohammed Issahaku

Daniel Akoto