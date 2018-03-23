Cobbinah, Sadick to battle for 2016-17 FA Cup awards

Asante Kotoko striker Sadick Adams has been nominated for the top award at the 2016/17 Ghana FA Cup which will be held next month, after leading the club to win the trophy last year.
However, he will have to beat competitions from Hearts of Oak midfielder Winful Cobbinah and youngster Isaac Amoah of Amidaus Professionals.
Hearts of Oak former coach Frank Nuttall and Steve Polack who parted ways with Kotoko last month have been nominated for the coach of the year category, while Medeama have been named as the fair play club.
Okyeman Planners striker Richard Ocloo also grabbed two nominations after his five goals in the competition saw his club reach the round of 16. He will battle Sadick for the topscorer as well as David Abagna and Rashid Nortey for the most promising player accolade.
Full nominees:
Most Valuable Player
Winful Cobbinah- Hearts of Oak SC
Isaac Amoah – Amidaus Professionals FC
Sadick Adams- Asante Kotoko SC
Most Promising Player
David S. Abagna – Wa All Stars FC
Raphael Ocloo- Okyeman Palnners FC
Rashid Nortey – Medeama SC
Best Defender
Richard Akrofi- Hearts of Oak SC
Ahmed Adams- Asante Kotoko SC
Ibrahim Yaro- Medeama SC
Top Scorer
Saddick Adams- Asante Kotoko SC
Raphael Ocloo – Okyeman Planners FC
Best Referee of the Year
Charles Bulu
J.A Amenya
Awal Mohammed
Assistant Referee of the Year
Shine Aryeetey
Kennedy Sarfo Adade
Samuel Asiedu
MC of the Year
Aa Lawal
J.F Mensah
Alhaji S.D Yahaya
Best Team Supporters
Hearts of Oak SC
Asante Kotoko SC
True Democracy FC
Game of the Year
Asante Kotoko SC vs Medeama SC
Hearts of Oak SC vrs Asante Kotoko SC
Accra Young Wise vrs Hearts of Oak SC
Special Awards
Mr Ebenezer Twum Asante - CEO of MTN Ghana
M-Plaza Hotel
Nii Amo Cudjoe & Associates
Baba Mallam Nuhu – Northern Region RFA
Evans Adjei- Coach of Danbort FC
Western Region RFA
Ashanti Region RFA
Fair Play Team
Medeama SC
Goal of the Season
To Be Announced
Coach of the Year
Stephen Pollack
Frank Nutall
Most Promising Match Officials
Mohammed Issahaku
Daniel Akoto