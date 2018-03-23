Ulinzi Stars to address teething problems in the squad during the international break

Ulinzi Stars head coach, Dunstan Nyaudo will use the international break to sort out some teething problems in his squad, especially at the back as he prepares for the eighth round of the Kenyan Premier League against Kariobangi Sharks.

Ulinzi Stars dropped two crucial points at home against 10-man Posta Rangers last weekend and Nyaudo will have a lot on his plate as he looks to get the players in shape in the next one week ahead of the trip to Machakos.

“We want to take the time to sort the small mistakes we had in the last match. Generally, the players are upbeat and we have set clear targets going into the next match. It will be a tough one but we do not expect any easy games in the league.

“We will plan for a friendly match in between and see how to fix a few issues here and there,” he said.

Ulinzi Stars’ last outing saw the Soldier grab three points from Kakamega Homeboyz and Nyaudo and his charges will be hoping for a second straight win on the road.

Ulinzi Stars are two places and one point behind Sharks who are lying sixth on the log with 12 points.