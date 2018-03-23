Reports: Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela has attracted the attention of the Benin national team

According to reports Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela’s name has been mentioned with regards to the vacant Benin national team job.

The 50-year-old who returned to Amakhosi in 2015 several years after making a name for himself with the Soweto giants as a player, has found life a little more difficult than expected. Despite coming into the job with an impressive CV which saw him do well with a number of smaller clubs, the likes of Free State Stars, Platinum Stars and Maritzburg United, Komphela has been unable to bring silverware to Naturena, leading to much criticism.

Komphela though is currently in his final few months of his contract with Chiefs, but an extension does not seem to be on the cards and if reports are to be believed he is likely to leave at the end of the season.

However, reports in the West African nation of Benin suggest that Komphela may not be short of potential suitors if he is to indeed part ways with Chiefs in June as he has already reportedly been touted for the vacant international post following former coach Oumar Tchomogo departure last year. According to Benin publication BeninwebTV, Komphela’s CV has impressed Benin officials and is reportedly being considered for the post.

Komphela is certainly no stranger to international football. The former Bafana Bafana defender who enjoyed a spell in Turkey during his playing days, was previously the caretaker coach of the South Africa senior men’s team back in 2012.

Meanwhile, Komphela has since gone on to take Chiefs to two cup finals during his time with the club. The 2015/2016 Telkom Knockout Cup and MTN 8, but was unable to steer his side past the final hurdle.

Komphela most recently plotted a Premier Soccer League (PSL) title charge but has again be found wanting as he has seen Chiefs slowly fall by the wayside as they played out to a goalless draw against AmaZulu prior to the international break, further stretching the gap to seven points between themselves and log leader Mamelodi Sundowns with only a handful of games remaining. It now remains to be seen what will happen to Komphela come the end of the season and wether or not Benin's interest will materalise into something concrete.