Ulinzi Stars midfielder, Enosh Ochieng may be available for selection for the next round of the Kenyan Premier League match against Kariobangi Sharks.

Major boost to Ulinzi Stars as midfielder returns after six weeks

Ochieng who scored the first goal of the 2018 season in a 4 2 victory over Zoo FC in the opening match of the season but he couldn’t finish the game after picking the injury.

Ochieng has missed six league matches since then and his availability will be a big boost to coach Dunstan Nyaudo who dropped two points at home last weekend against Posta Rangers.

“I am now back to full training, but of course the six weeks out have been tough for me. I am now facing a situation where I have to start afresh, but I am ready to go the extra mile. I will give my best to get my place back in the team.

“The international break comes at a good time for me because I have the space to work harder and try to get back to the team,” Ochieng was quoted by the club website.

Ulinzi Stars are two places and one point behind Sharks who are lying sixth on the log with 12 points.